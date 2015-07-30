BT customers experiencing phone and internet issues

People can cope with a shortage of water supply, lack of food, heating, but take away a man's internet and you will witness otherworldly rage.

BT is experiencing similar things as the company’s internet connections and phone lines are having problems across the UK.

The firm has warned the issue could last into next week, and people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

The service status page of the BT Broadband website currently shows a number of logged issues across the telecoms company's network, with multiple areas around the country, ranging from Newquay to Manchester, affected by outages.

A message on the site says: "A small number of our customers in the areas shown below, may experience a loss of telephone and/or broadband services. We hope to have service restored as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing. Services can be affected by a variety of reasons such as damage caused by third parties or cable theft."

BT has yet to give any comment on these issues, but has said, via Twitter, that it has fixed a problem where customers could not load websites.

“We've fixed the problem some BT Customers were having loading websites over the last two days. Sorry again to all those who were affected,” BT said.

“@BTCare when can I have my domestic internet back? It's been down since last night,” says one user.

BT is encouraging customers to keep checking the service page of their website for updates.

