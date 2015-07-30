Daily deal: Save £100 on an Asus RT-AC87U dual-band wireless router

There was almost too much excitement yesterday, what with Windows 10 launching and the England cricket team dominating Australia and the third Ashes test match.

On what will hopefully be a calmer day, we'll start off with our daily deal, which features an Asus RT-AC87U dual-band wireless router, yours for just £159.99, saving you an even £100.00 (38 per cent).

The Asus RT-AC87U delivers the world's fastest speeds of up to 1734 Mbps at 5 GHz, plus class-leading concurrent 600 Mbps speeds at 2.4 GHz for an amazing total bandwidth of 2334 Mbps.

This means the RT-AC87U gives you lag-free online gaming, silky-smooth 4K/UHD video streaming, and effortlessly copes with even the most bandwidth-demanding tasks.

With a separate high-gain antenna for each of the four spatial data streams, this power-packed router gives you true 4x4 multi-user wireless performance for all your devices and also comes with built-in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports.

