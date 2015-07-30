Facebook 'kills' the birthday and people are angry

Apparently the only way to wish someone a happy birthday is to send them a Facebook message, and now that the social media site has changed the way it handles these wishes, everyone is going crazy.

Facebook has an SMS feature, where the site sends you a message if you get a notification. Yes, pretty much any notification including if you get sent a message, if you receive a friend request, if someone comments on your status updates and timeline posts or “everything else”.

But what really bothered people is the way Facebook handles birthday wishes through the SMS feature.

In a screenshot Peter Knox posted on Twitter, it can be seen that if you want to leave someone a happy birthday message over SMS, all you need to do is reply 1 and let Facebook handle the rest.

https://twitter.com/peterknox/status/626026371563810816

This made people, and the media – go all out.

“Our advice? If someone posts “Happy Birthday!” on your timeline with that exact capitalisation and punctuation, it’s probably best to unfriend them, block their numbers, and ignore them IRL. They never cared about you anyway,” says The Guardian.

“Yes, you too can reduce an important milestone in someone's life to a single-digit text reply that takes less effort than it does to unlock your phone,” says Engadget.

All of a sudden, it’s Facebook’s fault you can’t find the time and can’t be bothered to wish people a happy birthday the “right” way.