Jive Software launches employee directory app Jive Circle

Communications and collaboration firm Jive Software has announced a new app named Jive Circle. It is a secure app for employees to quickly search and discover other employees in their organisations.

The app integrates with the Jive Chime real-time messaging app and provides “the fastest way to connect with colleagues”, it says in the press release.

Jive Circle is available on both iOS and Android platforms from today and delivers an employee directory application.

Among its key features are the ability to quickly search the employee directory to find and connect with your teammates, as well as enhanced security with the ability to add, edit and deactivate users.

“It’s no secret the business world is increasingly mobile. Workforces are more dispersed than ever, and as a result, people are looking for new ways to instantly reach colleagues. A growing challenge is sorting through complex and stagnant org charts – leaving employees frustrated when they’re trying to make real-time business decisions,” said Colleen Jansen, vice president of marketing at Jive Software. “With Jive Circle, we are driving innovation in the way employees connect, communicate and collaborate by delivering a sleek mobile application that makes it easier to find the right colleagues when you need them the most.”

To enter the early access program and find more information about the app, make sure you visit the Jive Software site.