PS4 sales reach 25 million milestone, almost double Xbox One sales

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony has announced three million PlayStation 4 sales in the three month period between April and June, surpassing market expectations.

In the first fiscal quarter, Sony profit rose to £425 million off the back of the PS4 sales. The company has increased its sales forecast for the PS4, from 16 million to 16.5 million by the end of the fiscal year on March 31st.

Having already reached the 25 million milestone, Sony has 40 million sales in its sights by summer 2016. It is selling at a much faster rate than the PS2 and PS3, with the 100 million mark only three years away if Sony continues at this speed.

Microsoft is having trouble keeping up with Sony, with only 13 million Xbox One sales worldwide. Part of the failure of the Xbox One was the first year, where Microsoft tacked on the Kinect and pushed the TV features over console exclusive games and features.

In the past three months, Xbox One sales have risen off the back of a lower price, new backward compatibility, focus on games and removal of Kinect. Microsoft intends to keep the Xbox One as a main product during the Windows 10 phase, with plans to allow PC gamers to play Xbox One games on PC, and vise versa.

Sony’s other gaming competitor Nintendo isn’t doing much to harm PS4 sales either. The Wii U reached 10 million earlier this year, despite launching a year before the PS4. Splatoon, the new game from Nintendo, is looking like a killer app for the Wii U, gaining over 1.3 million sales and increasing the hardware sales.

That is one thing the PS4 sorely lacks, any “killer apps” that bring the player base back to the PS4. Bloodborne was a decent game, but lacked the mainstream appeal for everyone. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, No Man’s Sky, Street Fighter 5, Final Fantasy 7 and The Last Guardian may be able to fill that hole next year.

Sony also has virtual reality intentions with the PS4, using Project Morpheus in combination with the PS4 to create seamless VR experiences. The VR headset should also launch next year, alongside most of the aforementioned games.