Virgin Media superfast broadband network coming to Leeds

Virgin Media is expanding its superfast broadband availability, with Leeds next in line to receive the boost to 152Mbps.

The boost in fibre optic speed comes just a few months after BT managed to win a £1.7 billion contract with the UK government to expand broadband to 95 per cent of all households.

Virgin Media, through its parent company Liberty Global, has invested £3 billion to bring Internet, landline and TV to millions of new homes. £40 million of that sum will go towards adding 80,000 new customers and businesses in Leeds, alongside upgrades.

The new boost of 152Mbps will not affect the vast majority of broadband customers, who still sit on Virgin Media’s two lower speed options. Currently, the highest broadband speed available in the UK from Virgin Media is 100Mbps.

Virgin Media speeds on average are higher than BT OpenReach, but BT covers more ground with 80 per cent of all UK homes in reach. Other providers like Sky and Talktalk lag behind the two main providers, incapable of reaching the same audience or speed.

Project Lightning should reach a quarter of a million people once the upgrades have been added to Leeds and Manchester. Middleton will be the first area where 152Mbps will be available. Virgin Media intends to have four million customers by the end of 2020.