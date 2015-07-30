Windows 10 Start menu has a bug

Critics everywhere, rejoice! Windows 10 has a bug!

Cynicism aside, there’s a bug in the Windows 10 Start menu which won’t exactly have you revert back to Windows 7, but it can be a bit annoying.

The irony of it all that it’s the Start menu – the single most wanted feature that was missing in Windows 8.

Anyway, according to a report by The Register, which first spotted the bug, too many Start menu apps break the feature altogether.

All those with more than 512 application shortcuts will have missing entries, it says, adding that the software company is working on a fix.

“In Windows 10, the Start menu includes an All Apps list, which you can search for quick access to installed applications”, it says.

“Start menu shortcuts are still shortcut files placed in the same special locations as previous versions of Windows, but the Start menu app appears to be driven by a database on which some optimistic Microsoft coder has placed a limit of 512 entries.”

Journalist Peter Bright tweeted about the problem, attracting the attention of Microsoft Program Manager Arunjeet Singh, who said:

The issue seems to affect people with more than 512 apps in their "All apps" list.

He also explained how to figure out if you’re one of the unlucky ones:

Bring up Start menu and search for Windows powershell

Run Windows Powershell

Run the command "Get-StartApps | measure" (without the quotes) in the command window.

If a number then shows up that is equal or larger than 512, then you are affected. Otherwise consider yourself in the clear.

While Microsoft is working on a fix, you can use a third party Start menu which allegedly works around this issue.