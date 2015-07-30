Your next monitor could be made from lasers

Researchers at the Arizona University claim to have created the world’s first white laser, which could be used for a wide variety of technology related things, including communications and monitors.

White lasers were invented back in the 1960s, but its application was limited – technology was out of its reach. However, according to a paper published in Nature, all of that could change.

“[Realising] such a device has been challenging because of intrinsic difficulties in achieving epitaxial growth of the mismatched materials required for different colour emission”, says Nature.

The paper had been submitted in October, but required extensive peer review before publication, Computing says.

The researchers, Cun-Zheng Ning, professor in the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, together with doctoral students Fan Fan, Sunay Turkdogan, Zhicheng Liu and David Shelhammer, claim to have created "a novel nanosheet - a thin layer of semiconductor that measures roughly one-fifth of the thickness of human hair, with a thickness that is roughly one-thousandth of the thickness of human hair - with three parallel segments, each supporting laser action in one of three elementary colours.

"The device is capable of lasing in any visible colour, completely tuneable from red, green to blue, or any colour in between. When the total field is collected, a white colour emerges," claims the university.

"Lasers are brighter, more energy efficient, and can potentially provide more accurate and vivid colours for displays like computer screens and televisions. Ning's group has already shown that their structures could cover as much as 70 per cent more colours than the current display industry standard.”