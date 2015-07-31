ARM snags Sansa Security to beef up IoT security

ARM has announced that it has acquired Sansa Security, a provider of both hardware and software security for Internet of Things devices, and mobile devices in general.

Sansa Security currently gets its security technology into over 150 million products every year, and the deal further bolsters ARM's IoT security repertoire, something the company has been working hard on of late.

Mike Muller, CTO at ARM, commented: "Any connected device could be a target for a malicious attack so we must embed security at every potential attack point.

"Protection against hackers works best when it is multi-layered, so we are extending our security technology capability into hardware subsystems and trusted software. This means our partners will be able to license a comprehensive security suite from a single source."

The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, although previous rumours have indicated the amount approached $100 million (around £65 million).

Sansa claims to be the “only comprehensive Internet of Things security platform”, offering a unified and scalable solution which addresses all security aspects. The company offers device manufacturers a complete hardware subsystem to isolate security operations from the main processor, with software components layered on top.

Coby Sella, CEO, Sansa Security, commented: "Our technology is already being used to protect data gathered and transmitted by a multitude of IoT and mobile devices. Joining ARM will enable us to scale the business by helping ARM's global technology partners to address their most pressing security needs. Aligning what we do with the world's leading IP company, allows us to develop our products and capability to new levels."

Back in February, ARM acquired another IoT security firm, a Dutch outfit by the name of Offspark whose PolarSSL tech was used to bolster ARM's mbed platform.