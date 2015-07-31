Daily deal: Save £140 on a Garmin Forerunner 610 GPS running watch

It's a glorious day so I think it's time for a glorious daily deal, which is exactly what we've got for you.

Today's bargain features a Garmin Forerunner 610 GPS running watch with heart rate monitor, which can be yours for just £119.00, giving you a massive 54 per cent saving of £140.99.

Garmin is keeping pace with the wearables rise and the waterproof Forerunner 610 GPS Running Watch is a great product for all levels of exercise enthusiasts.

The watch records the pace, distance, location, heart rate and calories burned during exercise, with vibration alerts customisable for various metrics to enable the user to keep track of his/her performance.

Users can also race against their previous best times, compete with a virtual partner over a set distance and view, replay and share workouts online for free at Garmin Connet.

Comfort is also not an issue, as the soft, rubberised strap provides a secure fit and contains the heart rate monitor which calculates calorie consumption based on heart rate fluctuations.

