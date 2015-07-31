Firefox calls out Microsoft for hard to set default third-party browser

The latest Windows 10 is one of the biggest Windows upgrades we’ve ever seen. Plus, it is a lot more different in many different ways. Setting a default app for applications is one of those. Windows 10 users have to specifically set a default app for different applications such as mail, calendar, and web browsers.

That means, you cannot set the browser as your default browser during the time of installation. And certainly, Mozilla isn’t happy with this.

Mozilla’s CEO Chris Beard, wrote an open letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in which he mentions why this setting is confusing for the users, and that they will definitely get lost while doing the process. Below is what Chris outlined in his open letter:

“It now takes more than twice the number of mouse clicks, scrolling through content and some technical sophistication for people to reassert the choices they had previously made in earlier versions of Windows.

It’s confusing, hard to navigate and easy to get lost.”

Mozilla’s argument is definitely legit. Even if the app, like Chrome for instance generates a pop-up to set itself as a default browser, Windows 10 will take the user directly to the settings page to choose the default app.

The reality of this change, is to make sure that the apps don’t hijack the default settings. And you were right to think that this is definitely a devious way to make sure that people do use Microsoft’s Edge as a default browser.

Chris also mentioned that they had previously reached out to Microsoft to discuss this concern, but it didn’t result in any meaningful result, or progress. And because of that, Chris had to write an open letter to the company’s CEO.

The following statement is Microsoft’s response to Chris Beard’s letter:

“We designed Windows 10 to provide a simple upgrade experience for users and a cohesive experience following the upgrade. During the upgrade, consumers have the choice to set defaults, including for web browsing. Following the upgrade, they can easily choose the default browser for their choice. As with all aspects of the product, we have designed Windows 10 as a service; if we learn from user experience that there are ways to make improvements, we will do so.”