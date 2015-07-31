Microsoft spills the beans on how many devices are running Windows 10

As you're doubtless aware, Windows 10 went live on Wednesday in 190 countries across the globe, and Microsoft has said that after the first 24 hours of availability there were over 14 million devices running the new operating system.

Redmond noted that the phased rollout of the OS continues apace, and that there are still many more upgrades to be implemented before everyone who has reserved their free upgrade has been reached.

And fret not – if you did reserve your upgrade prelaunch, you'll be notified once your PC is ready for Windows 10 to be installed.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi stated: “Rest assured we are working 24×7 to continue the upgrade process and are prioritising the quality of your upgrade experience over anything else. We are grateful for your excitement and enthusiasm and we appreciate your patience over the days and weeks ahead as we carefully roll out Windows 10 in phases to all of you that have reserved.”

Also, if you didn’t reserve prelaunch, you can grab the Get Windows 10 app to reserve your upgrade from Windows 7 or Windows 8.

Microsoft also said that it was pleased to see reviews and customer feedback regarding Windows 10 were "overwhelmingly positive" across the world.

Check out our first impressions of the new OS here, and also, to balance the positive feedback, here are 10 reasons not to upgrade.