Next generation Apple TV coming in September?

Speculation is growing that the next iteration of the Apple TV will launch alongside the iPhone 6S in September.

It was originally expected to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in June, but Apple instead focused on iOS 9 and Apple Music.

Read more: Apple TV will be required for HomeKit devices to function

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the upcoming Apple TV release is expected to boast an A8 processor, increased storage and a modified operating system which includes support for Apple’s virtual personal assistant Siri. The remote is predicted to see an overhaul, with added touch-pad input part of a number of improvements.

Perhaps the most important addition is the expected launch of Apple TV’s own App Store and the associated software development kits that will be required to create a well-populated app ecosystem.

Apple TV was launched back in 2007 and has not received a hardware update since 2012. A September unveiling could potentially drive consumer interest in the run up to the Christmas shopping season, but in any case, Apple will be hoping that the device can hold its own in the increasingly competitive set-top box market.

Amazon Fire TV, Roku and the Nexus Player all offer media content streamed directly to your TV, while Google’s Chromecast has also proved popular as a budget option.

Read more: YouTube drops support for second generation Apple TV

Many industry experts are predicting that Apple will also enter the subscription streaming market, with rumours indicating that the Cupertino-based firm is in talks with CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox.