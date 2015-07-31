‘Right to be forgotten’ should be applied globally, not just in Europe, says Google

France had recently ordered the search engine giant Google to extend the people’s ‘right to be forgotten’ and allow the people to remove posts from the websites, meaning people could remove their embarrassing content from websites worldwide. Including Google.

But Google “respectfully” disagreed to that because the ‘right to be forgotten’ should applied globally, and not just in Europe.

As of now, they will be facing possible fines.

It was during 2014 when the court ruled that the Europeans should be allowed to submit applications to getting their data removed from search results, aka, search engines.

Google did abide to that ruling and has processed more than 1 million requests to remove data. They do review all the data and based on their judgement, they delete it, or refuse to remove it considering that the data has no merit.

The problem here was that Google was removing this data only from their European websites. It wasn’t removed from Google.com

Considering Google’s point of view, it can be justified that the ‘right to be forgotten’ might be the law in Europe, but it isn’t the law globally.

Google’s global privacy counsel, Peter Fleischer said, “As a matter of principle, therefore, we respectfully disagree with the CNIL’s assertion of global authority on this issue and we have asked the CNIL to withdraw its formal notice.”