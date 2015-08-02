The most important Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts you need to know

Forget touch screens, and moving your mouse, if you want to really want to speed through using Windows 10, keyboard shortcuts are where it’s at.

With the right key presses you can snap windows to where you want them, manage virtual desktops, awaken Cortana, and navigate seamlessly through the new OS like a seasoned professional. Just got Windows 10 today? Learn the following shortcuts, and it will be like you’ve been using it your whole life.

There are a ton of keyboard shortcuts, and you can explore them all here, but these are the main ones to familiarise yourself with.

Common keyboard shortcuts

Ctrl + C (or Ctrl + Insert) - Copy the selected item.

Ctrl + X - Cut the selected item.

Ctrl + V (or Shift + Insert) - Paste the selected item.

Ctrl + Z - Undo an action.

Alt + Tab - Switch between open apps.

Alt + F4 - Close the active item, or exit the active app.

Windows key + L - Lock your PC or switch accounts.

Windows key + D - Display and hide the desktop.

New keyboard shortcuts

Windows key + A - Open Action Center.

Windows key + Q - Open Cortana in listening mode.

Windows key + S - Open Cortana ready for typed input.

Windows key + I - Open Windows 10’s settings.

Windows key + G - Open the new Game DVR recorder when a game is running.

Windows key + H - Open Share Charm.

Windows key + Tab - Open Task view.

Windows key + Ctrl + D - Add a virtual desktop.

Windows key + Ctrl + Right arrow - Switch between virtual desktops you’ve created on the right.

Windows key + Ctrl + Left arrow - Switch between virtual desktops you’ve created on the left.

Windows key + Ctrl + F4 - Close the virtual desktop you’re using.

Windows key + Left - Snaps active window to the left.

Windows key + Right - Snaps active window to the right.

Windows key + Up - Snaps the active window to the top.

Windows key + Down - Snaps the active window to the bottom.

