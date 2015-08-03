Get 20% off all Amazon orders over £50 today

Amazon is offering a thank you gift for all customers in the UK, with 20 per cent off all orders over £50 today. The deal can be accessed by typing in promo code BIGTHANKS at the checkout.

Amazon will discount £10 maximum, meaning 20 per cent of £200 is still £10. The promo code can only be used once per customer as well. Amazon will keep the discount available until midnight.

The discount is a thank you from Amazon to customers that voted it the best retailer in the UK in Havas Media’s survey. Amazon beat Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Aldi and Sainsbury’s, although the exact numbers for the 20,000 person survey were not published.

Amazon has established a strong position in the UK shopping world, with some critics claiming it is part of the reason people don’t shop in store any more. The strength of Amazon in the UK has also forced other retailers like John Lewis to invest heavily in the online side of its retail service, while cutting down on stores across the UK.

The promo offer comes a few weeks after Prime Day, Amazon’s own Black Friday, which was panned by most customers. Even with the negative reception to the online shopping holiday, Amazon intends to make it a annual sale, claiming larger sales than Black Friday.

If that wasn't enough good news, Amazon also intends to revive Top Gear on Prime Instant Video. The three hosts of Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, signed a three season contract with the e-commerce giant earlier this week.