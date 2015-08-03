Another senior Tidal executive bites the dust

Tidal is still taking hits by losing senior staff members. This month, the senior vice president of Tidal and artist relations, Zena Burns quit after just two months, Music Week reports.

According to Zena Burns’ LinkedIn profile, she is now working at a Chicago-based media entertainment consulting firm – Moxie Coalition.

Zena started working at Tidal in May 2015, and quit in July this year.

Following the acquisition of Aspiro, by the world famous rapper Jay Z, he has set his sights on rebranding the company and combining all its services and streaming services into one. After a total rebranding, the rapper then set about bringing his celebrity friends on board as investors. Superstars like Rihanna, Beyonce, Madonna, and Jack White have been creating exclusive content for Tidal to push it to the next level.

It looks like Tidal has already filled the void left by Burns, but Timothy Patrick Riley. He was previously the global head of music at the video game publisher – Activision/Blizzard. He recently updated his LinkedIn profile and mentioned that he now works at Tidal, assuming Zena Burns old role.

Rumours have been spreading that Jay Z might be forced to quit to avoid losing too much of his investment but so far the music streaming company denied all the rumours.