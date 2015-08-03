Apple planning higher performance iMac refresh this quarter

Apple is planning a refresh on the iMac line within the next three months, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, Kuo said:

“We believe Apple will introduce new iMac models in 3Q15, which are expected to have key selling points such as more powerful processors and much better display quality. We predict the panel will use a LED phosphor material called KSF to notably boost color saturation.”

Kuo did not confirm what iMac models will be receiving these updates. The 27-inch iMac already has two of the best displays in the industry, at 2560 x 1440 and 5120 x 2880, so we would suspect the 21.5-inch iMac will receive similar upgrades.

As for performance, the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs will most likely receive new Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, along with additional RAM for the lowest end units. New graphics cards are also an option; the NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M and 755M cards are a little outdated compared to high-end PCs for the same price.

The 27-inch 5K iMac may have sparked a lot of interest in the desktop, forcing Apple to start investing more time to keep the range updated. Professionals always want the highest resolution, and the iMac is currently way ahead in that regard.

We are also seeing an increase in popularity for the Mac range as the PC continues to slide down. With the launch of Windows 10, Apple might be looking at cost cutting and launching even higher end models to keep consumers and businesses locked onto the Mac.