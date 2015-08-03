AT&T launches first DirecTV bundle

AT&T has launched its first TV bundle, less than a month after acquiring DirecTV.

The nation's second-largest wireless carrier is offering four wireless accounts with 10GB of sharable data and television service with high-definition video and digital video recording capabilities for four televisions.

For the first year, the bundle will come at a promotional price of $200 (£128), Cnet writes, adding that the bundle is set for launch on August 10.

"Today is the first of many planned moves to enable our customers to enjoy a premium entertainment experience almost everywhere," said Brad Bentley, chief marketing officer of AT&T Entertainment and Internet services.

DirectTV services have gone on sale in more that 2,000 of AT&T’s retail stores, the company had said, adding that some already offer the U-Verse TV service, available in select states where its landline business operates.

AT&T’s TV packages for DirecTV and U-Verse range between $50 (£32) and $125 (£80), and if customers sign up for both, they get a $10 (£6.40) discount.

AT&T said it will also offer a $300 (£192) bill credit when they buy an AT&T smartphone.

On July 24, AT&T had purchased US’s biggest traditional TV provider DirecTV for $48.5 billion (£31.05bn), and said it will launch new TV, Internet and mobile phone bundles in the coming weeks.

"We'll now be able to meet consumers' future entertainment preferences, whether they want traditional TV service with premier programming, their favorite content on a mobile device, or video streamed over the Internet to any screen," said AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in a statement.