Daily deal: Save £20 on a Hannspree HANNSpad 133 Titan tablet

Arsenal kicked off the new football season in style yesterday with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield

Our attempt involves today's daily deal, featuring a Hannspree HANNSpad 133 Titan full HD tablet, which can be yours for just £149.99, saving you £19.96.

The new Hannspree HANNSpad device is a stylish and powerful mobile solution for serious tablet users.

A 13.3-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution is the ideal choice for multimedia and entertainment buffs, delivering vivid colour and a shareable viewing experience from any angle.

Providing the muscle is an ARM Cortex A9 1.6GHz Quad Core processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for continued fast performance for all computing and entertainment activities.

Other key specifications include a 5-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front camera, an 8,000mAh battery, Android 4.4 operating system and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

