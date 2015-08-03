How to adapt your recruitment and HR strategy to wearable technology

Love them or loathe them you cannot ignore wearable devices and to say they are expected to take the world by storm is no exaggeration. So how can these be implemented into a recruitment strategy? Bear with us and we'll tell you. The story starts last year with the purchase of a pair of the wearable devices known as Google Glass. To be honest with you we haven't utilised these as much as we should, purely because when we bought them last summer they weren't a big deal and we hadn't figured out how they could help us in recruitment.

This year, however, its a whole different ball game and we have had a lot of fun gauging just what impact wearables can have on recruitment. While they don't claim to have any fortune telling powers it does feel as if wearing Google Glass has given us a glimpse into the future, which looks pretty good to be honest. Here are our thoughts on how wearables can be used effectively in recruitment.

One to One Interviews

Wearing Google Glass at an interview will allow you to record it and evaluate it back in the office. If you are interviewing all day it can be easy to forget little important things about the earlier candidates. Think of it as the recruitment equivalent to a screen test where you can look back over performance, answers, body language etc. The way in which candidates react to questions can give you a good idea as to how that person will fit into the role on offer, and these reactions may be so small they can be easy to miss first time around.

Time Management

This next wearable deals more with employees that have already been hired but as the vast majority now have to pass a probation period before securing their permanent contract we are using it in this context. The wearable in this case are watches or the strangely named 'beacon enabled phones'. These both allow you to keep track of where you employees are time wise. Extended breaks and lunches and unscheduled breaks can have a huge impact on a company and if new employees are taking liberty's during their probation period it's more than likely they always will.

Health Conscious

This one is another which can be employed during the recruitment process, the probationary period or at any time after and is especially useful when you have a work force whose jobs are physically demanding. Bracelets or wristbands can be worn by your employees that monitor their heart rates. If one rises abnormally high you will be alerted to it and can tell that employee to take it easy. This is a great concept for HR managers who may be monitoring a team of workers on a building site for example and will let you know immediately if one of the workers is in trouble, and they may not even realise it!

Michelle Hughes is a Digital Consultant working with IT recruitment specialists Applause IT