iPhone 6Plus CAD renders show thicker frames

A couple of CAD design renders for the upcoming iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus have leaked, and they show a pair of somewhat thicker devices, compared to its predecessors, the 6 and the 6 Plus.

According to a report by Slash Gear, the iPhone 6s will have a 7.1 mm profile while the larger iPhone 6s Plus will come at 7.3 mm.

In comparison, the current gen iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus measure 6.9 mm and 7.1 mm, respectively.

There are a couple of speculations about the 0.2mm change. One say it might be Apple's answer to the recent bendgate issue.

In case you have forgotten, the #bendgate issue saw Apple's iPhone 6 Plus modes bend when slight force was applied.

Others, however, believe the change is different in nature and is linked to the device's new features.

First, there is the Touch Force feature, which is expected to make an appearance on the upcoming devices. Force Touch is a pressure-sensitive Apple technology that allows a device to distinguish between different types of touch. Another theory is that the thickness change is linked to the camera.

The iPhone 6s Plus is noted to measure 7.8 mm because of the camera, a good 0.5 mm devoted to it. However, it also has its good sides, as the camera is expected to be a 12 megapixel sensor capable of handling 4K video recording.

In almost all other aspects, the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus will be almost identical to its predecessors.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah7_JrBoQ04