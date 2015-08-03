Kim Dotcom intends to launch another cloud storage platform, claims Mega is unsafe

Kim Dotcom has spoken up on leaving Mega, the cloud storage provider he founded in 2013. In a Q&A on Slashdot, Dotcom claims he left after a “hostile takeover” by a Chinese investor, and that the storage service is no longer safe for users.

The Internet entrepreneur and activist claimed the New Zealand government has control of Mega’s data, making it unsafe for users storing information.

"As a result of this and a number of other confidential issues I don't trust Mega anymore. I don't think your data is safe on Mega anymore," said Dotcom. "But my non-compete clause is running out at the end of the year and I will create a Mega competitor that is completely open-source and non-profit, similar to the Wikipedia model. I want to give everyone free, unlimited, and encrypted cloud storage with the help of donations from the community to keep things going."

This claim has been refuted by a Mega spokesperson, who says user information is safe and there was no hostile takeover.

Dotcom intends to launch an open-source, non-profit alternative to Mega in the near future. The goal is to create a Wikipedia-like cloud platform, running off donations and volunteering services to make a stable and secure platform.

This has not been tried before. Most cloud providers are run by public companies for profit, like Box, Google Drive, iCloud and OneDrive.

Six months ago, Dotcom announced MegaChat, a secure messaging platform, similar to Skype. When announcing the service, Dotcom gutted Skype by claiming it was unsecure. The same slander seems to be used here against Mega, unless the claims of a hostile takeover are true.

https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/627045640900444160

Dotcom intends to reveal all next week, but until then this information of Mega’s hostile takeover is nothing more than one man’s word against a the company’s own.

Source: Slashdot