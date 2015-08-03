User greeted with repeating porn slideshow after upgrading to Windows 10

A man updated his PC to Windows 10. When he booted it, his desktop was a slideshow of all the pornographic images he had saved on his computer.

“Loaded up WIN 10 last night and left it on to do its thing,” Mirror quotes user FalloutBoS on Reddit. “Woke up to wife asking why I set it to rotate all my porn images right on the desk top view. I have no idea how to shut that feature off and that computer is staying shut down until I do.”

Explaining pornographic images to the wife is no easy task, which is why it is much easier to sort out the problem, which seems to lie in the folder where the photos have been stored.

Windows 10 has an app called Photos, which pulls all the images from the My Photos folder and sets them up in a nice, nostalgic slideshow. I guess Microsoft never thought someone would save porn images in the same folder where he keeps pictures of his dog.

The live tile can easily be turned off, by right-clicking on it and selecting “turn live tile off”. But the easiest way to stop any unexpected images appearing in the app or the tile is to move them out of the My Pictures folder.

“Don't make my mistake, keep your private pictures out of My Pictures, no matter how deep you hide them in sub folders,” the original poster wrote. “My wife is very happy I admitted my mistake on this sub. She said I took my medicine and she now finds it quite funny. 'Ain't love grand?”