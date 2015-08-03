Mobile malware increased dramatically in the past three months

Mobile phones are becoming increasingly interesting to people creating malware, as the number of malicious software targeting mobile devices increased dramatically in recent times.

This is the result of a study by security experts Kaspersky Labs, which says that 291,800 new mobile malware programs were discovered in the second quarter of 2015.

This is nearly three times more malware than in the first three months of the year. Someone's been keeping busy.

The number of mobile malware installation packages detected in Q2 2015 also increased. It was seven times greater than in the first quarter. Mobile banking services are among the most popular targets for cybercriminals.

Overall, Kaspersky Labs was able to detect and repel 379.9 million malicious attacks from online resources located all over the world, which was 19 percent lower than in Q1, Techweek Europe writes in a report.

During the last quarter, an average of 23.9 percent of Internet users’ computers across the world came under a web-borne attack at least once, 2.4 percent less than the first quarter.

More than half of all web-borne attacks (51 per cent) that were blocked by Kaspersky Lab’s products were launched from malicious web resources located in Russia.

After Russia came the USA, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Virgin Islands, Ukraine, Singapore, the UK and then China.

Mobile banking has remained a key target for mobile threats, with 83 percent of the total number detected. The report found 5,900,000 notifications about attempted malware infections to steal money via online access to bank accounts –800,000 lower than in Q1.