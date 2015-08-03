Sony announces Xperia C5 Ultra with 13MP selfie camera

Sony has announced a slew of smartphones today, with the Xperia C5 Ultra one of the more interesting in the range. The 6-inch phablet comes with a duo of 13MP cameras on the front and back of the smartphone, offering a wide angle selfie camera for all those interested.

On top of the selfie camera, the Xperia C5 Ultra offers a 6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, 1.7GHz octa-core MediaTek CPU, 2GB of RAM and ARM Mali 760 GPU. The smartphone features 16GB of internal storage, with an optional microSD card slot capable of holding up to 200GB of additional storage.

Design-wise, the Xperia C5 Ultra looks similar to most of the Xperia devices. The edge-to-edge display is a nice touch, along with the rather large front facing sensor with flash.

Android Lollipop 5.0 comes pre-loaded on the Xperia C5 Ultra, underneath Sony’s Xperia UI.

The cameras are the real selling point of the Xperia C5 Ultra. The front camera features a 13MP Exmor RS camera, with a 22mm focal length and soft LED flash. The rear camera has more of the same, but has a 25mm focal length. Neither have optical image stabilisation, opting for software stabilisation to hold the camera steady.

Phablet devices are popular in South-East Asia, where Sony will sell the Xperia C5 Ultra. The problem with this device is beyond the 13MP selfie camera, which might be seen as more of a gimmick than a real feature, the device is quite bland. Sony hasn’t added water resistant material to the device, and it lacks the stereo speakers some of the higher end Xperia devices feature.

Sony has not mentioned a price, release date or global availability. We will update the article when Sony makes these details public.