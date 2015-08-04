Acer announces Cloudbooks, low-end laptops running Windows 10

The growth of the Chromebook has spawned another entry level PC brand, the Cloudbook.

Penned by Acer earlier today, the Cloudbook features similar specs to most Chromebooks, but instead of running Google’s web-based Chrome OS it runs Windows 10.

Named the Aspire One Cloudbook, it runs on an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and 16, 32 or 64GB of internal storage. Acer will launch two models, one with an 11-inch screen and the other with a 14-inch screen, both featuring 1366 x 768 resolution.

As we said before, the Aspire One Cloudbook will run Windows 10. Microsoft and Acer have made a deal to offer one year of Office 365 Personal, alongside 100GB or 1TB of OneDrive storage, depending on the model.

That is a swell offer, saving between £95 and £167 per year on subscription costs. Of course, all that free storage will be removed once the year is over, but Microsoft hopes the customer will stay on after the 12 months is up.

Considering the starting price of $169 (£108) for the 11-inch Aspire One Cloudbook, this is a pretty excellent deal for a student or someone that doesn’t need a lot of performance. The 14-inch model will cost $199 (£127), an equally decent price for the laptop.

Acer’s move to entry level Windows 10 computers is interesting, considering it has launched quite a few Chromebooks in the past year. Looks like the Taiwanese company is hoping for the same success with Windows 10.