Apple iPhone 6S set for mid-September launch

Apple is ramping up production of the iPhone 6S in preparation for launch in late September, according to internal sources inside Foxconn and Pegatron.

The production surge started late last month, with plans to make millions of iPhone 6S units before September to avoid supply issues. Apple intends to announce the iPhone 6S at an event in early September, and make the device available worldwide by the end of September.

The launch date window is current set between September 18 and 25, both on a Friday. Apple will use a tiered launch as it did for the iPhone 6, starting in the most important countries then moving into tier two countries.

The mid-September launch gives Apple two months to launch the iPad Pro and potentially show the Apple Watch 2. Rumour has it Apple also intends to preview some new iMacs within the next three months as well, alongside a MacBook refresh.

Updates to the iPhone 6S will include a new processor, more RAM, no 16GB option, Force Touch, a higher screen resolution for the 4.7-inch display and better battery life. It will also be the first device to run iOS 9, the new operating system update for 2015.

The iPhone 6S Plus will launch alongside the iPhone 6S. Considering the huge amount of success the iPhone 6S Plus has had in its first year, we suspect Apple will place more attention on the phablet in 2015, especially in South-East Asia.

The iPhone 6C is also rumoured to launch in 2015, after missing out on the 2014 launch. Apple will keep it low-cost with the plastic back, but may upgrade the internals to match the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.