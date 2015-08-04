Daily deal: Save £70 on a Nokia Lumia 735 smartphone

Just over a week ago we featured a deal on a Nokia Lumia 435 and this week we're jumping over to another member of the Lumia family.

Today's daily deal features a Nokia Lumia 735 smartphone, which can be yours for just £114.99, a saving of £70.92.

I'm sure you're all aware of the Lumia brand, but if you're not familiar with the 735 specifically you'll be pleased to hear that this is a top smartphone for anyone looking for a more budget option.

It features a 4.7-inch display with a 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 400 Quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and a 2,200 mAh battery.

All you selfie lovers out there will be pleased to know that the 735 also boasts a wide angle, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, along with a 6.7-megapixel rear camera for when you want to take a photo of something other than your face.

If that's not enough, you'll have access to the Cortana personal assistant to keep track of all the important things in your life, hundreds of thousands of apps at your disposal and the latest and greatest Windows Phone 8.1 experience.

To get this deal on a Nokia Lumia 735 smartphone for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.