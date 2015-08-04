Intel offers double referral fees for women and minority hires

Intel is now offering double referral fees to employees who can refer to a female and other minority job candidates who successfully end up getting a job. The incentives that the tech giant is offering, are up to $4,000 for a new recruit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Intel says that they are offering this towards improving their commitment to hiring a diverse workforce, and also that the employees would benefit from helping the company.

There have been issues related to the workforce diversity in companies, and to get rid of those issues, tech giants like Intel, Google and Facebook are opening doors for women from ethnic minorities to close the diversity gap.

According to an Intel spokeswoman, they have previously offered higher recruitment bonuses but they didn’t specify what those bonuses were for. Now they are letting people know, thus putting more emphasis on why closing this gap is important.

“Intel is committed to increase the diversity of our workforce. We are currently offering our employees an additional incentive to help us attract diverse qualified candidates in a competitive environment for talent.”

Recent figures suggest that almost three-quarters of the company’s current employees are men. And almost 90 percent of those employees are white. The tech giant plans to reach a “full representation” of women and minorities by 2020.