Nominet Trust kicks off NT100 search for world’s best ‘Tech for Good’

Social tech funder Nominet Trust has kicked off its call for nominations for its annual NT100 competition, a global celebration of the 100 most inspiring uses of technology for social good.

The NT100 - now in its third year - seeks to engage entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and the general public by shining a spotlight on pioneering and inspiring individuals and organisations within the tech sector.

Previous listed projects include global giants such as Google, Kickstarter and Raspberry Pi, alongside smaller ventures tackling major issues in various industries including health, education, civic empowerment and the environment.

Vicki Hearn, Director of Nominet Trust, said: "We have had a fantastic response to the NT100 for the last two years, which we are looking to build on this year as we extend its reach with the help of some very exciting partners. We would love to see more nominations for tech for good projects in emerging markets and from developing nations.

"The Social Tech Guide which underpins the NT100 is a unique resource supporting and connecting remarkable innovators in this thriving sector, and we look forward to the contribution that this year’s new projects can make."

To nominate a project, visit this website and fill out the short online form. Nominations will be open until 30 September, with the final 100 selected using a combination of the public nominations and in-house research.