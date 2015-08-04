Q2 witnesses a drop in number of jobs in the technology sector

The number of jobs in the technology sector has seen a dip which was likely caused by the uncertainty around the recent general election, which probably made many businesses cautious when it came to recruitment – but this is only going to be a temporary state of affairs.

That's the finding of the latest Tech Cities Job Watch survey from Experis, which tots up the number of IT positions advertised throughout the UK, and found that in the second quarter such roles shrank by 6 per cent.

That's not a massive dip, but it's sizeable enough, and it certainly runs counter to the previous upward movement we've seen.

The total number of IT jobs advertised across all measured UK cities was 55,297, which dropped from 59,151 last quarter. There was a major 11 per cent drop in permanent technology positions, with a slight 3 per cent rise in contractor roles which underlined the uncertainty businesses felt given the election.

Leeds was added to the cities covered by the report this time around, and came in with the third-highest hiring demand – 2732 roles advertised – behind London and Manchester.

As for average salaries, permanent technology positions saw a slight decrease in Q2, most notably IT security experts, with those roles experiencing a 4 per cent decrease to leave them at a yearly salary of £53,733 (still not exactly shabby).

Geoff Smith, Managing Director, Experis Europe, observed: “It is likely that uncertainty in the run up to the General Election in May will have caused many organisations to postpone permanent hiring decisions until the election results were known. The possibility that this slowdown was only temporary, however, is reflected in our figures post-election, which showed a recruitment uplift in June.

“This could be an indication of increased business confidence in the new Government’s digital agenda, which vows to make Britain the technology centre of Europe and to build a digital economy comparable to Silicon Valley. For the remainder of the year, we expect to see further investment and a return to solid growth in IT recruitment.”

It's not all bad news for IT jobs though, as Weatherbys has recently announced that it is launching a major tech recruitment drive for roles such as IT development manager and Java developers, as well as an £8 million systems upgrade.