Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus images (and more) are leaked

As you may well be aware, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will be revealed at an Unpacked event next week, and given the close proximity of the launch, it's not surprising to see images of the phones leaked.

Check them out above – they were leaked by the ever resourceful Evan Blass (as spotted by The Verge). Both handsets look pretty much as expected, with the S6 Edge Plus not changing much as you would imagine, and the Galaxy Note 5 following much in its footsteps with the premium metal and glass design.

Pics aren't all that was leaked either, with the specs of the Galaxy Note 5 also getting an airing courtesy of Blass. The alleged tech spec reads as follows – we have a 5.66in, 2560 x 1440 display, driven by an octa-core Exynos 7420 backed with 4GB of RAM, a beefy affair indeed.

There will be a 16 megapixel rear camera, the standard five megapixel front-facer, and 32GB of storage for the base model, but there's bad news again on the microSD front, with the memory expansion slot being ditched due to the design. That didn’t please Galaxy S6 fans, and doubtless it won’t please Note aficionados either.

Samsung would normally launch the Galaxy Note at IFA over in Berlin, but it has moved the unveiling forward this year to August 13 in order to get some more distance from Apple's iPhone launch – particularly now that Cupertino has a phablet version of its smartphone, which has proved very popular.

