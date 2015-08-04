Whitepaper: HP Mobility. Built for the ways you work.

‘Mobility’ has become one of those catch-all terms that tries to mean everything, and so has come to mean nothing. You’ve probably seen the phrase assigned to just about everything – across ads, white papers and conference sessions. Wireless networking? Call it mobility. Wearables? Mobility. Hands-free, cloud-connected augmented reality? Mobility. After a while, it just becomes noise.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. When you add context, when you explore what mobility could bring to an industry, a business, even a single employee, it becomes tangible – and relevant.

