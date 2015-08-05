Google CEO "doesn't give a f-ck about Twitter"

Google has never been good at social, making the argument for a Twitter acquisition all the more interesting. Sadly, Google CEO Larry Page apparently doesn’t care much for the microblogging service.

Speaking on Twitter, The Information reporter Amir Efrati said: “Google's recent 10-Q would seem to make it less likely. Also Larry doesn't give a f--k about Twtr.”

https://twitter.com/amir/status/628745010175868928

It is pretty apparent Page doesn’t find it that interesting, since he never bothered to open an account. That said, Page was not active on Facebook or Google+ either, which either means he doesn’t get social or he doesn’t have time for it.

This may have clouded Google’s vision on the entire social phenomenon. If the CEO doesn’t understand why people spend time on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, how can the company build and invest in a product build to compete with those aforementioned.

Google might not be bothered about Twitter now, but it apparently tried a few months ago to acquire the company. It also offered Twitter £8 billion pre-IPO. Both times, it was turned down. Page may have become sick of attempting to acquire Twitter.

Whatever the reason, it seems unlikely Google will be the one to pick up Twitter. With the stock price continuing to fall and -33 per cent over the past twelve months, it looks like an easy buy for a company with enough capital.

But who is willing to spend upwards of £12 billion for Twitter?

Well, Yahoo might. Marissa Mayer convinced the board to acquire Tumblr, a company without any profit and lacklustre revenue, for £720 million. £12 billion is a big step up from that number however, and Mayer is apparently losing favour with the shareholders.

Microsoft is another potential candidate, not afraid of making big money acquisitions. It is also not that strong in social, with the company trying to build Skype into a fully functioning message platform that may one day encapsulate social networking.

Facebook has also shown interest in Twitter. This may be the best bet, considering the way Facebook treats its acquired companies. Instagram recently opened advertising, but Facebook has remained largely independent from the photo sharing app; same story with WhatsApp.

Will Twitter choose any of them? Hard to tell, considering the last time it was offered a way out it brought in Goldman Sachs to defend from acquisition attempts. The CEO fiasco has left shareholders confused and angry, with Jack Dorsey likely to become the permanent CEO unless the board finds someone that can turn the sinking ship around, fast.