Growth for iOS, Blackberry and Windows Phone as Google drops

Apple has defeated Google in the mobile space in Europe as iOS' market share grew in the second quarter, according to Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

34.1 per cent of UK smartphone users during the quarter owned an Apple device, up from 28.5 per cent during the same period last year.The analyst firm said that the popularity of Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus has helped iOS growth in the second-quarter.

However, the second quarter results show a drop compared with the first quarter, when iOS had 38.1 per cent of the market.

"Apple iOS returned to growth across all of Europe’s 'big five' markets, recording its first year-on-year gain in France since February 2015." Kantar Worldpanel ComTech's chief of research Carolina Milanesi said.

Meanwhile, this growth in Apple devices means bad news for its main competitor Google, as Android’s smartphone sales in the UK dropped to 53.2 per cent, compared to 60.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

Kantar business unit director Dominic Sunnebo said that Android has now experienced its strongest year-on-year share drop in Germany since the beginning of 2015.

"The size of the screen was the main purchase driver for Android buyers across all of Europe’s big five countries,” Sunnebo said. "Although screen size has grown in importance as a purchase driver since the launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iOS buyers are generally driven by a wider list of factors, such as phone reliability and durability, as well as the quality of the materials."

The signs are also positive for Microsoft's Windows Phone this year as it claimed 11.3 per cent of smartphone sales in the quarter, up from 9.6 per cent the previous year.

There was also a marginal increase for BlackBerry which had 1.2 per cent of sales in Q2 2015, compared with 1.1 per cent the previous year.

Check out our Blackberry Priv hub for everything that businesses need to know about the smartphone.

Image source: Shutterstock/Bloomua