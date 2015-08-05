Lexus teases the hoverboard - again

Lexus keeps pushing it with hoverboards, releasing another video on YouTube, and I'm not even sure who I can trust in this world any more.

The hoverboard, which uses magnetic levitation technology to hover above the floor and even move over water, is a part of the Amazing in Motion campaign.

In the video we can see the hoverboard in action in a specially built skate park in Barcelona.

It took 18 months of design and technology planning and weeks of testing at the hoverpark, IBTimes writes in a report.

The board was put through the paces by international pro-skateboard star Ross McGouran. He said: "I've spent 20 years skateboarding, but without friction it feels like I've had to learn a whole new skill, particularly in the stance and balance you need to ride the hoverboard."

Dr Oliver de Haas, CEO of evico said: "The magnetic field from the track is effectively 'frozen' into the superconductors in the board, maintaining the distance between the board and the track - essentially keeping the board in a hover. The force is strong enough that the rider can stand and even jump on the board."

The hoverboard works on two cryostats - reservoirs containing superconducting material. The material is kept at -197 degrees Celsius, through immersion in liquid nitrogen, and then placed above a track made out of permanent magnets. That way, the person can stand, and even jump on the hoverboard and still not reach the ground.

Lexus International vice-president Mark Templin said: "We set out to push the boundaries of technology, design and innovation to make the impossible possible, collaborating with partners who share our passion for creating enjoyment out of motion."