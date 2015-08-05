LG is bringing back the flip phone

It is 2015, and LG has built a flip phone. You read that correctly – the clamshell form that died more than a decade ago is making a comeback, however the device is not something the world will go crazy over.

The LG Wine Smart (which was previously launched as the LG Gentle in South Korea), is an entry-level phone, with a 3.2 inch 480 x 320 touch-sensitive display on one internal surface, and a physical T9 keyboard in the other.

The Wine Smart is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB of RAM. There's a total of 4GB of internal storage, backed by a microSD slot. It also has a 3.2-megapixel camera.

Hardware wise, the device is at the bottom of the low-end pit, yet still it will come with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop preloaded, and will have 4G LTE network connectivity.

Wondering who the device is built for, LG says it was “designed especially for a generation of users who are more accustomed to the feel of flip — also known as folder or clamshell — phones.”

It will make an appearance in France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Kazakhstan and Japan later this month, it says in LG’s official press release.

“Our goal with LG Wine Smart was to create a smartphone that fans of flip phones could embrace,” said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG Mobile Communications Company. “Consumers shouldn’t have to miss out on the smartphone revolution because they prefer a particular phone design over another. With LG Wine Smart, they won’t have to.”