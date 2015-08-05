McAfee arrested for gun possession and DUI

John McAfee is living the rock 'n' roll life.

He was arrested in Tennessee for driving under the influence of drugs and possessing a handgun while intoxicated, the media reported on Wednesday.

However, McAfee has an explanation which he gave to s via email:

"Yes, I was arrested while under the influence of Xanax. It was a brand new prescription received the same day of the arrest, and the physician neglected to warn me about driving while taking it. As to the weapons, I always carry them and, unless one is impaired, they are legal to possess and carry."

His mugshot was also released, where he is seen laughing. I'm not entirely sure if it's the Xanax, or he's generally a happy person. The arrest occurred on Sunday night (2 August) on Highway 22 in Henderson County. Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed to the Jackson Sun that the software pioneer was arrested on Sunday night.

McAfee, an antivirus pioneer, is living the rock star life. During the 70s he moved to Silicon Valley, where he worked for various companies, including NASA. He admitted that by 1983, he used to drink a litre of spirits a day and regularly consume cocaine.

In 1983 he finally decided to seek help.

In 1986, when the first virus attack on a PC was noticed, he created McAfee. By the end of the 80s, his company was making $5 million (£3.2m) a year.

After the economic crisis of 2008 he decided to sell all his property and move to Belize. In 2012 he moves again, and now lives in Oregon.