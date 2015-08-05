Microsoft reveals the first smartphones which will get Windows 10 Mobile

While Microsoft's new operating system arrived last week, it's still to grace smartphones – and indeed, it could be a while before it does arrive on phones – but Redmond has just released details of the first Lumia handsets which will receive Windows 10 Mobile.

As Engadget reports, the update (which will be free, naturally, as is the desktop version) will come to the following phones first: Lumia 430, Lumia 435, Lumia 532, Lumia 535, Lumia 540, Lumia 640, Lumia 640 XL, Lumia 735, Lumia 830, and the Lumia 930.

So those are the lucky owners who will experience Windows 10 in a mobile environment first – of course, many more handsets will follow, probably in swift order.

Microsoft wrote about the benefits of the new mobile OS: “Take care of everyday tasks faster with an improved Action Centre, enjoy a distraction-free reading experience with the Microsoft Edge browser, and do more on the move with universal apps like Maps, Calendar, and Photos.”

You’ll also get the new universal Office apps into the bargain, a far more touch-friendly (and small screen-friendly) incarnation of the famous productivity software.

Note that to upgrade to Windows 10 on your Lumia smartphone, you’ll need to be running the Lumia Denim update.

As to when Windows 10 will actually be arriving on mobile phones, the latest rumour is that it won't be until later in the autumn than previously thought.

In fact, according to Anthony Doherty, Windows and Surface Business Group Lead at Microsoft South Africa, Windows 10 Mobile won't pitch up until around November, so we still have a few months to wait.