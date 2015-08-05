New intelligence tool blur Data can make your enterprise smarter

Businesses are constantly on the look out for information to support their decision making processes. But they need to understand industry and market trends as well as what’s happening internally.

Today enterprise services platform and marketplace provider blur Group is launching an online business intelligence tool that provides a comprehensive industry overview on specific trends in business services - including insights into geographical focus, technology and more.

Called blur Data it’s designed for anyone in the business services industry searching for insights to support forecasting and budgeting. It combines insights from blur Group's established global marketplace with analytics gleaned from external data across search engines and social media to offer a one-stop source of information.

"Imagine having immediate access to trending technologies and global, up-to-date statistics to inform your upcoming budget projections. We believe blur Data will become a key strategic tool for buyers of business services when it comes to making informed pricing, forecasting and procurement decisions." says Philip Letts, blur Group's CEO. "This product launch comes at an exciting time for the Group, which is attracting more enterprise level buyers and service providers than before. We remain committed to our goal of attracting large enterprise customers to the platform and this launch will position us even better to service their needs".

Offered as a standalone product from blur's Enterprise Services Platform, blur Data will be available to customers for $39 per user per month. More details can be found on the blur Group website.

Image Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock