OnePlus 2 hits 30,000 sales in 64 seconds

OnePlus is trying to gauge the interest in the OnePlus 2 with a flash sale, but instead of kicking it off in Europe or the United States, the sale was held in China.

Unsurprisingly, the Weibo sale lasted all of 64 seconds. 30,000 OnePlus 2 units were sold in that time, showing an overwhelming demand for the product even in one of OnePlus’ secondary countries.

The sale ended shortly afterwards, with OnePlus announcing that it had ran out of stock.

OnePlus is located in Shenzhen, the major city for all things tech in China. This means it can send out OnePlus 2 devices with minimal shipping cost.

Flash sales are normal in China, with Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi all using Weibo, Alibaba and Tencent as portals to sell more devices. Xiaomi can chalk some of its success to these types of sales, selling hundreds of thousands of units in seconds.

OnePlus 2 has no invite system in China, but OnePlus believes there will be more demand in Europe and the US. It is still running the invite system in those regions, with over two million people already signed up to receive the device.

There are plans to launch a third device by the end of the year, CEO Carl Pei confirmed in an interview with USA Today. He did not say if the third device will feature the same invite system.

The OnePlus 2 has almost everything an Android fan could want, apart from NFC. It is available off contract for £249, making it a less expensive option compared to the Galaxy S6, iPhone 6 and HTC One M9.