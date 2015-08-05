People don't care about keeping company files safe

Bring your own device (BYOD) initiative, in which people use their personal devices for work as well, is a real thing. The risk of such devices being compromised and the data stolen is also a real thing. However, a large majority of people doesn’t seem to care that much.

According to a survey conducted by Kaspersky Lab, together with B2B International, around half of the consumers surveyed use their devices for work, but only one in ten is concerned about keeping work information safe.

Some 36 per cent of respondents store company files on private devices, and 34 per cent keep work-related email messages.

Sometimes, more confidential information can also be found on users’ devices, such as passwords to corporate email accounts (18 per cent), networks or VPNs (11 per cent). Such information represents a valuable prize for cybercriminals hunting for corporate secrets.

However, BYOD is useful, and Kaspersky Lab’s specialists have several recommendations that should be borne in mind when connecting employees’ personal devices to corporate IT networks: