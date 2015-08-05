Samsung brings payments to smart TV's

Samsung Electronics is gearing towards a new trend in content consumption as it launches a payment service that lets users buy content on some of its newer smart TVs.

The service, which has been designed from scratch, allows users to make payments on TVs using credit cards, debit cards or Paypal, according to Samsung.

The user has to register through the system and make app and in-app purchases through the "Pay Now" button.

The service will initially be offered in 32 countries on select TVs that went on sale either this year or in 2014.

Samsung has not provided additional details but has also said that it has began enhancement work for the new digital payment service.

The tech company said that it may also look into buying content on their TVs using smartphones.

Samsung said last week that the mobile version of Pay will be launched in the U.S. and South Korea in the near future and it is currently working with banks and partners to bring the payment service to Europe.