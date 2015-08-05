Sky Sports scores La Liga coverage as BT misses out

If you didn’t already know, TV broadcasters have to bid for the TV rights for the major sporting leagues around the world.

The bidding process is just like the Premier League. For two decades, the La Liga championship has been covered by Sky but recent reports suggested that Sky Sport’s biggest rival BT had swooped into the bidding process and almost stole it from them.

It would have been one of the biggest shocks for sports broadcasting and would have given BT a dominance in European football. But BT soon pulled out of the bidding process which let Sky ready to retain the Champions League.

So yes, Sky will be broadcasting over 100 matches each season that will feature the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and the final of the Copa Del Ray. Sky Sports will enjoy the broadcasting for the next 3 years, i.e., until 2018.

BT will live to fight another day but it was crucial for Sky to hold on to the Spanish football for itself. BT is still very much breathing down its neck and will wait for another auction to snatch the rights away. We will have to wait for that.

As of now, BT is broadcasting the matches from Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1. Sky will be adding Spanish football to its coverage of Scotland’s Football League, America’s MLS and the Eredivisie in The Netherlands.