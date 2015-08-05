Windows 10 now pre-installed on Microsoft Surface 3 and Surface Pro 3

If you’ve been toying with the idea of buying either a Surface 3 or Surface Pro 3, but have been waiting for Windows 10 to arrive, now is the time to get your wallet out.

Microsoft has started shipping both of its slates with Windows 10 pre-installed. The Surface 3 now comes with Windows 10, while Surface Pro 3 has Windows 10 Pro onboard.

Surface 3 comes in a choice of configurations - 64GB with 2GB RAM and 128GB with 4GB RAM. There are Wi-Fi only, and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE models offered, although the LTE ones aren’t currently available.

Surface Pro 3 is offered in even more variations - 64GB with 4GB RAM and Intel Core i3 1.5GHz processor, 128GB with 4GB RAM and Intel Core i5 1.9GHz processor, 256GB with 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 1.5GHz processor, 256GB with 8GB RAM and Intel Core i7 1.7GHz processor and 512GB with 8GB RAM and Intel Core i7 1.7GHz processor.

If you buy a Surface Pro 3 today, you can enjoy a sizeable discount as there is currently $150 off the price of select models.

The 256GB Core i5 is $1149 down from $1299, the 256GB Core i7 is now £1399 down from $1549, and the 512GB Core i7 will set you back $1799, instead of $1949.