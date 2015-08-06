Amazon's Prime Now fast deliveries expanded to Birmingham

Prime Now has expanded to Birmingham and a couple of postcodes in surrounding areas, Amazon announced on Thursday.

The service offers one-hour delivery of daily essential items like coffee, batteries or nappies.

Besides Birmingham, the service is launched in Lichfield, Cannock and Tamworth and is expected to expand to more UK cities by the end of the year.

The Prime Now app, which is available to all Prime members, can immediately be downloaded for iOS and Android devices. Customers can also visit the Prime Now website to discover eligible delivery postcodes, Amazon wrote in a news report.

Prime Now customers can choose delivery within one hour of ordering for £6.99, or free delivery within a choice of two-hour, same-day delivery slots between 8am and midnight, seven days a week.

Amazon is proud of its Prime service, saying its worldwide paying membership grew 53 per cent last year.

Prime Now is made available through Amazon Logistics, Amazon’s technology and logistics platform. Deliveries will be made from an Amazon building in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

“Customers in London already benefit from ultra-fast delivery with Prime Now and we are delighted to bring this innovative service to Birmingham and selected postcodes in surrounding areas only five weeks after our London launch,” “Since launching Prime Now, we’ve seen high demand on everything from essentials like bottled water, coffee and nappies to must-have products like the latest video games and devices – all available for delivery in less than 60 minutes. We are excited to continue delivering to customers in record-breaking time.”