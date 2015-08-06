Apple wins iMessage lawsuit, lack of malicious evidence shown by group

Apple has beaten off a class action lawsuit from an ex-iPhone user who claims iMessage interfered with texting once she had switched to Android. Adrienne Moore filed the complaint in California last year, but the court ruled against the complaint earlier this week.

US District Judge Lucy Koh, who was also the judge for the Apple vs Samsung case, claimed the case couldn’t be pushed forward due to lack of substantial evidence that Apple’s system failure was malicious or documented.

The group supporting Koh were ruled invalid, but plaintiff Moore may be able to reopen a single person case against Apple.

“Systematic flaws that could result in the disruption of text messaging services, that determination does not assist the court in determining whether iMessage actually caused the proposed class members to suffer any interference,” said Judge Koh in her ruling.

The ruling absolves Apple of requiring any legal help, potentially saving the company millions. It still has other cases to fight however, and Apple keeps a legal team on hand just in case something goes awry.

Apple has changed the way iMessage works with the mobile phone, meaning future Android and Windows Phone owners will not be affected by past iPhone ownership. This change was pushed through shortly after Moore filed the class action lawsuit.

It is not the first time Apple has held users captive in its ecosystem. iTunes was, for over a decade, under investigation for anti-competitive strategies to keep users tied into the iPod and iOS ecosystem. Apple was let off this lawsuit as well, potentially avoiding billions in payments to affected customers.