Apple Music hits 11 million users, but how many will stay after three months?

Apple Music has reached 11 million subscribers in the first month of availability, with over two million opting for the family plan that works for six connected devices.

Head of Services Eddy Cue confirmed the news to USA Today, stating he is “thrilled with the numbers so far.” Cue did not say which regions are performing the best, although we highly suspect most subscribers are located in the US.

The big question is how many of the 11 million will stay after the three month trial period. Apple is banking on most keeping the subscription, with the lengthy free trial allowing customers a long time to fit into the ecosystem and build a large library of music.

In comparison, Spotify has 20 million paying customers. That is around a quarter of Spotify’s entire user base though, with 60 million customers not paying a penny for the music streaming service.

Apple Music is available in 100 countries and the company is focused on bringing most of the content from the US to other regions. Licensing issues and indie artists are still a thorn in the backside, but Apple worked things out with the latter before the launch.

"For many people outside of the US, you still have to explain what it is and how it works," said Jimmy Iovine. "Beyond that, there's still the issue of winning over millennials, who never pay for music, by showing them you're offering something that will improve their lives. And finally, there are people out there who I think understand its value, but we still have to go out and get them."

Even though the goal inside Apple appears to be winning customers over to paying for the service, it may want to think about improving the design of Apple Music to keep people happy. Several pro-Apple commenters have said the design of iOS apps has become abysmal, with Apple Music being the ultimate splew of everything crammed into one app.

"We're aware that some users have experienced some issues, and we hate letting them down, but we're releasing updates as fast as we can to address those issues,” said Eddy Cue.

The problem is these aren’t bugs that some commenters are getting riled up about, but design decisions on Apple Music that make no sense. Things like two share options; tiny edit and delete buttons on playlists and a general lack of correlation or clarity on the app.

Source: USA Today