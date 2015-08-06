Clear images of Microsoft's Windows 10 flagship Lumia 950 leaked

We've heard quite a lot about the next incoming Windows flagship phone, which will of course carry Windows 10, and now a series of images have been leaked which (allegedly) show the Lumia 950 (as it will supposedly be called) in all its glory.

WM Power User spotted the leaked images which come from China (the original source is WP XAP), and appear to show the handset running Continuum (the feature which allows the OS to adapt to a larger or smaller screen).

The image of the front (shown above) shows a fairly large looking phone – rumour has it the Lumia 950 will have a 5.2in screen – with a fairly thin bezel running down the sides.

The rear of the phone shows what looks like quite a chunky camera bump, so hopefully there’ll be something special in this department. High-end Lumia phones have always benefited from some smart camera tech, of course.

Another shot shows that this handset will indeed have a USB Type-C connector on board, again as previously rumoured.

Other speculation has indicated that the Lumia 950 will be powered by a six-core Snapdragon 808 processor plus 3GB of RAM, with a chunky 3,000 mAh removable battery that should ensure a good performance in the longevity stakes.

Want to know the first phones which will run Windows 10 Mobile? Then check out our list here. Note that Microsoft’s new mobile operating system isn’t expected to launch until November, if the rumour mill is to be believed.

Image Credit: WP XAP